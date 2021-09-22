Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Automatic
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Top Speed
|245
|-
|Engine Type
|2 Electric Motors
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Electric
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.1
|4.9 Sec
|Battery
|84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Lithium ion
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|523 bhp 630 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|-
|Range
|379 km
|-
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
|210 Kmph
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,85,42,500
|₹1,45,85,273
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,79,90,000
|₹1,39,00,000
|RTO
|₹54,000
|₹5,45,773
|Insurance
|₹4,98,000
|₹1,39,000
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,98,550
|₹3,13,494