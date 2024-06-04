In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs EQE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron gt
|Eqe
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Cr
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|Range
|388-401 km/charge
|550 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|93.4 kWh
|90.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)