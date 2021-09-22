HT Auto
HomeCompare Carse-tron GT vs EQE

Audi e-tron GT vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

Filters
e-tron GT
Audi e-tron GT
S
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
245-
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors-
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.14.9 Sec
Battery
84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor PanLithium ion
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp 630 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph210 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,85,42,5001,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,90,0001,39,00,000
RTO
54,0005,45,773
Insurance
4,98,0001,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,98,5503,13,494

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars