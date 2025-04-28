In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron gt
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|388-401 km/charge
|526 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|93.4 kWh
|107.8 kwh
|Charging Time
|8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-