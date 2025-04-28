In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron gt
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Range
|388-401 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|93.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-