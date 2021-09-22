HT Auto
Compare Cars
e-tron GT vs AMG SL 55 Roadster

Audi e-tron GT vs Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

e-tron GT
Audi e-tron GT
S
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
245-
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axleNo
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.13.9 seconds
Battery
84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp 630 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable3982 cc, DOHC
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph295 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,85,42,5002,68,42,169
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,90,0002,35,00,000
RTO
54,00024,04,000
Insurance
4,98,0009,37,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,98,5505,76,942
