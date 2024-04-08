In 2024, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and Lexus LM, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP.
e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 84 kwh.
LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs LM Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron gt
|Lm
|Brand
|Audi
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 2 Cr
|Range
|379.0
|-
|Battery Capacity
|84 kwh
|44 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|-