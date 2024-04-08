HT Auto
In 2024, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and Lexus LM, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

e-tron GT vs LM Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron gt Lm
BrandAudiLexus
Price₹ 1.8 Cr₹ 2 Cr
Range379.0-
Battery Capacity84 kwh44 kWh
Charging Time--

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic (e-CVT) - CVT Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
245-
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors2.5 Litres
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.1-
Battery
84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp 630 Nm246 bhp 270 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,85,42,5002,28,57,201
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,90,0002,00,00,000
RTO
54,00020,54,000
Insurance
4,98,0008,02,701
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,98,5504,91,290

