Audi e-tron GT vs BMW M4 Competition

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and BMW M4 Competition, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 84 kwh. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs M4 Competition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron gt M4 competition
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.8 Cr₹ 1.53 Cr
Range379.0-
Mileage-9.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity84 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
245-
Engine Type
2 Electric MotorsB58 Twin-Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.13.5 seconds
Battery
84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp 630 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph250 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20275 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Air SuspensionAdaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear Axle
Front Suspension
Air SuspensionAdaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front Axle
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20285 / 30 R20
Length
49894794 mm
Wheelbase
29032857 mm
Height
14181393 mm
Width
19641887 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
42 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
12 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,85,42,5001,75,05,958
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,90,0001,53,00,000
RTO
54,00015,84,000
Insurance
4,98,0006,21,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,98,5503,76,271

