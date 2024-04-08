In 2024, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and BMW iX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40.
e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 84 kwh.
iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kwh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs iX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron gt
|Ix
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|₹ 1.21 Cr
|Range
|379.0
|425-635 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|84 kwh
|76.6 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|90 Hrs