Audi e-tron GT vs BMW iX

In 2024, when choosing between the Audi e-tron GT and BMW iX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

e-tron GT vs iX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron gt Ix
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.8 Cr₹ 1.21 Cr
Range379.0425-635 km/charge
Battery Capacity84 kwh76.6 kwh
Charging Time-90 Hrs

e-tron GT
Audi e-tron GT
S
₹1.80 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.16 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
245200 Kmph
Engine Type
2 Electric MotorsElectric
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.16.1 seconds
Battery
84 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan76.6 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp 630 Nm326 bhp 630 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectric-All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,85,42,5001,24,90,276
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,90,0001,21,00,000
RTO
54,0009,730
Insurance
4,98,0003,80,046
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,98,5502,68,464

