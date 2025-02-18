In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS Q8[2020-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and Audi RS Q8[2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. RS Q8[2020-2025]: 3996 cc engine, 8.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs RS Q8[2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron gt
|Rs q8[2020-2025]
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Cr
|₹ 2.07 Cr
|Range
|388-401 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|8.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|93.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|8 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-