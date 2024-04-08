In 2024, when choosing between the Audi e-tron and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 50, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate.
e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kwh.
XC60 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt.
e-tron vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron
|Xc60
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Range
|379 km/charge
|863 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|71 kwh
|48 Volt
|Charging Time
|-
|-