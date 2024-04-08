HT Auto
Audi e-tron vs Volvo XC60

In 2024, when choosing between the Audi e-tron and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

e-tron vs XC60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron Xc60
BrandAudiVolvo
Price₹ 99.99 Lakhs₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Range379 km/charge863 km/charge
Battery Capacity71 kwh48 Volt
Charging Time--

e-tron
Audi e-tron
50
₹99.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Ultimate
₹68.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
190-
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous MotorsFour-cylinder twin turbo-charged engine
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
379863 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.87.1 seconds
Battery
71 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp 540 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
245 kmph180 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,51,60079,05,648
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99,00068,90,000
RTO
54,0007,18,000
Insurance
2,98,0002,97,148
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,4961,69,923
Expert Rating
-

