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Audi e-tron vs Porsche Panamera

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs Panamera Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron Panamera
BrandAudiPorsche
Price₹ 1.02 Cr₹ 1.7 Cr
Range379-484 km/charge-
Mileage-20 kmpl
Battery Capacity71 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2894 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
e-tron
Audi e-tron
50
₹1.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi e-tron Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear View
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Rear Seats
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Charging Time
9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous MotorsV6 Biturbo
Battery Capacity
71 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
379 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8 seconds5.6 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Motor Power
300 kW-
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 540 Nm-
Max Speed
190 kmph270 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres5.95 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionAluminium multi-link
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionAluminium double wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20295 / 40 R19
Bootspace
660 litres495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Length
5014 mm5049 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm2950 mm
Kerb Weight
2445 kg-
Height
1686 mm1423 mm
Width
1976 mm1937 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
AluminiumMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesOptional
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
Optional-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl BeigeBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,91,6041,93,98,248
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,16,0001,69,62,000
RTO
54,00017,50,200
Insurance
4,21,1046,85,548
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,29,8044,16,944
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new Audi Q4 e-tron features redesigned LED DRLs with customisable lighting signatures integrated into the front fascia.
New Audi Q4 e-tron revealed with new tech, OLED lights and more range
27 Apr 2026
The redesigned Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door will be gunning for the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan upon arrival.
Mercedes-AMG teases new super sedan, possibly the next GT 4-door. Will challenge Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan
28 Apr 2025
The Porsche Panamera GTS packs a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 that can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 302 kmph
Porsche Panamera GTS with 493 bhp launched in India, priced at 2.34 crore
19 Jul 2024
Audi RS e-tron GT
Audi RS e-tron GT silently delisted from India website, points towards discontinuation
23 Apr 2026
Porsche will continue to sell four ICE cars globally well into the 2030s.
Porsche Panamera, Cayenne will have combustion engines far into the 2030s
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  News

Latest Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
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Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
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18 Sept 2021
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Watch: How Porsche Panamera has developed over the last 10 years
15 Jun 2020
The A6 Avant e-tron has a floor-mounted 100 kWh battery that offers a claimed range of around 700 kms. Audi claims it can recharge from 5 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes
Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept: First look
17 Mar 2022
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