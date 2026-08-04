In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Porsche Macan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs Macan Comparison