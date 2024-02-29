In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kwh. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. e-tron vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron Gls [2020-2024] Brand Audi Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 99.99 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Range 379 km/charge - Mileage - 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 71 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -