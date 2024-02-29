Saved Articles

Audi e-tron vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

e-tron vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron Gls [2020-2024]
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 99.99 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Range379 km/charge-
Mileage-10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity71 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
e-tron
Audi e-tron
50
₹99.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
190-
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous MotorsOM656 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
ElectricNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
3791125
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8-
Battery
71 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp 540 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
245 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,51,6001,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99,0001,08,90,000
RTO
54,00014,15,250
Insurance
2,98,0004,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,4962,74,200
Expert Rating
-

