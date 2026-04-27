In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron
|Eqb
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|379-484 km/charge
|423 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|71 kWh
|70.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)