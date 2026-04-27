In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron
|C-class cabriolet
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 68.7 Lakhs
|Range
|379-484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|71 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-