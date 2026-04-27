In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron
|Amg a 45 s
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|379-484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|71 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-