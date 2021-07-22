Saved Articles

Audi e-tron vs BMW X4

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and BMW X4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

e-tron
Audi e-tron
50
₹99.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
190-
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous MotorsB48 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
379-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.84.9 seconds
Battery
71 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp 540 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
245 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,51,6001,10,38,923
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99,00096,20,000
RTO
54,00010,16,000
Insurance
2,98,0004,02,423
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,4962,37,269

