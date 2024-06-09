HT Auto
Audi e-tron vs BMW X3

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and BMW X3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 50 and BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 57.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20d xLine. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kwh. X3: 1995 cc engine, 16.55 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs X3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron X3
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 99.99 Lakhs₹ 57.5 Lakhs
Range379 km/charge-
Mileage-16.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity71 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

e-tron
Audi e-tron
50
₹99.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X3
BMW X3
xDrive20d xLine
₹68.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
190-
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous MotorsB47 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
3791125 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.87.9 seconds
Battery
71 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp 540 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
245 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.16 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20245 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionFive-link Axle
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionDouble-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut Axle
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20245 / 50 R19
Length
50144708 mm
Wheelbase
29282864 mm
Kerb Weight
2445-
Height
16861676 mm
Width
19761891 mm
Bootspace
660550 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,51,60079,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99,00068,50,000
RTO
54,0008,66,580
Insurance
2,98,0001,86,431
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,4961,69,877

