Audi e-tron vs BMW iX1

In 2023, when choosing between the Audi e-tron and BMW iX1, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

e-tron
Audi e-tron
50
₹99.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
190-
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous MotorsElectric
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
379-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.85.6 seconds
Battery
71 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp 540 Nm313 bhp
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Range
379 km-
Max Speed
245 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,51,60070,04,633
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99,00066,90,000
RTO
54,00029,000
Insurance
2,98,0002,85,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,22,4961,50,556

