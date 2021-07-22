In 2023, when choosing between the Audi e-tron and BMW iX1, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the Audi e-tron and BMW iX1, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 50, BMW iX1 Price starts at 66.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive30 M Sport. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. iX1 gets a battery pack of up to 66.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less