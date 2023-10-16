In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron and Audi S5 Sportback, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50 and Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs S5 Sportback Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron
|S5 sportback
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|Range
|379-484 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|10.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|71 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-