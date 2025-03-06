In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs XC90 Comparison