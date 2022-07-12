In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A8 l
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.34 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|948
|Battery Capacity
|48 Volt
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-