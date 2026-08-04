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Audi A8 L vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A8 l Taycan
BrandAudiPorsche
Price₹ 1.34 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 Volt89 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.34 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi A8 L Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Grille
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
344 bhp @ 5000-6400 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Electric
Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV-
Battery Capacity
48 Volt89 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Max Speed
250 kmph230 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.45 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19-
Length
5320 mm4963 mm
Wheelbase
3128 mm2900 mm
Height
1488 mm1379 mm
Width
1945 mm2144 mm
Bootspace
505 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four Zone-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome FinishNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofOptional
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
23-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
All-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,57,4901,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,13,0001,67,00,000
RTO
13,95,30054,000
Insurance
5,48,6906,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,30,0923,74,545

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