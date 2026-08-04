In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs Macan EV Comparison