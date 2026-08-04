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Audi A8 L vs Porsche Macan EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs Macan EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A8 l Macan ev
BrandAudiPorsche
Price₹ 1.34 Cr₹ 1.22 Cr
Range-591 -641 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 Volt100 kWh
Charging Time-9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)

Filters
A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.34 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Standard
₹1.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
344 bhp @ 5000-6400 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Electric
Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV-
Battery Capacity
48 Volt100 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds5.7 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Max Speed
250 kmph220 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.45 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Predictive Active Air Suspension-
Front Suspension
Predictive Active Air Suspension-
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19R22
Length
5320 mm-
Wheelbase
3128 mm2893 mm
Height
1488 mm-
Width
1945 mm2152 mm
Bootspace
505 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four ZoneYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Chrome FinishNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofOptional
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Scuff Plates
MetallicOptional
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
236+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,57,4901,27,12,647
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,13,0001,21,62,000
RTO
13,95,30054,000
Insurance
5,48,6904,96,147
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,30,0922,73,244

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