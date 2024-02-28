Saved Articles

Audi A8 L vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

A8 L vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A8 l Gls [2020-2024]
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.29 Cr₹ 1.05 Cr
Range--
Mileage12.0 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2925 cc
TransmissionManual, AutomaticAutomatic
Charging Time--
A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.29 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Engine
2995 cc2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Front AC
-Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
-Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - All
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
-Front & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-Yes
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,73,4081,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,00,0001,08,90,000
RTO
13,44,00014,15,250
Insurance
5,28,9084,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,17,5382,74,200
Expert Rating
-

