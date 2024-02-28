In 2024 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. A8 L: 2995 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. A8 L vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS A8 l Gls [2020-2024] Brand Audi Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.29 Cr ₹ 1.05 Cr Range - - Mileage 12.0 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 2925 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -