In 2024 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC.
A8 L: 2995 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage.
GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A8 l
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.29 Cr
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2925 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-