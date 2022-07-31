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Audi A8 L vs Mercedes-Benz EQC

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs EQC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A8 l Eqc
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.34 Cr₹ 1.07 Cr
Range-471 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 Volt80 kwh
Charging Time-41 Hrs

Filters
A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.34 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC
400 4MATIC
₹1.07 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
344 bhp @ 5000-6400 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV2 Electric Motors
Battery Capacity
48 Volt-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNo
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
250 kmph180 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.45 metres5.9
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19285 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionMulti-link suspension, self levelling air springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionDouble wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19285 / 50 R20
Length
5320 mm4762
Wheelbase
3128 mm2873
Height
1488 mm1624
Width
1945 mm1884
Bootspace
505 litres500
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome FinishNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
25
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
236+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,57,4901,11,73,497
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,13,0001,06,80,000
RTO
13,95,30054,000
Insurance
5,48,6904,38,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,30,0922,40,162

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