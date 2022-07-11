HT Auto
Compare Cars

Audi A8 L vs Mercedes-Benz EQC

A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.29 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC
400 4MATIC
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Engine
2995 ccNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
-Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
-Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
-Front & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-Yes
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,73,4081,11,73,497
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,00,0001,06,80,000
RTO
13,44,00054,000
Insurance
5,28,9084,38,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,17,5382,40,162
