|Top Speed
|250 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.7 seconds
|-
|Engine
|2995 cc
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|335 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Air Conditioner
|-
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Front AC
|-
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|-
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|-
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|-
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Parking Sensors
|-
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|-
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|-
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|-
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|-
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹1,47,73,408
|₹1,11,73,497
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,29,00,000
|₹1,06,80,000
|RTO
|₹13,44,000
|₹54,000
|Insurance
|₹5,28,908
|₹4,38,997
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,17,538
|₹2,40,162