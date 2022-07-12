In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs CLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A8 l
|Cls
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.34 Cr
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|16.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-