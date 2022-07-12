In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs AMG E53 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A8 l
|Amg e53
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.34 Cr
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|11.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-