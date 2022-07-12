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Audi A8 L vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A8 l Amg a 45 s
BrandAudiMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.34 Cr₹ 87 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage12 kmpl12 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 Volt-
Engine Capacity-1991 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.34 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi A8 L Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Headlight
Rear Left View
Rear View
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
344 bhp @ 5000-6400 rpm421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
48 Volt-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.45 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionFour-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionMcPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19245 / 35 R19
Length
5320 mm4453 mm
Wheelbase
3128 mm2729 mm
Height
1488 mm1414 mm
Width
1945 mm1850 mm
Bootspace
505 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres51 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome Finish-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LEDLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour (64)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
23-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoOptional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
All-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,57,4901,00,28,521
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,13,00087,00,000
RTO
13,95,3009,50,757
Insurance
5,48,6903,77,264
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,30,0922,15,552

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