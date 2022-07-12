In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Maserati Quattroporte, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A8 l
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|Audi
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.34 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-