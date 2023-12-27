Saved Articles

Audi A8 L vs Lexus RX [2017-2023]

In 2023, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.29 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Engine
2995 cc3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm259 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm335 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
-Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
-Front & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
-Yes
Steering Adjustment
-Electric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-3
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,73,4081,19,21,309
Ex-Showroom Price
1,29,00,0001,03,95,000
RTO
13,44,00010,93,500
Insurance
5,28,9084,32,309
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,17,5382,56,235

