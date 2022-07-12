In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A8 l
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.34 Cr
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|Range
|-
|1076
|Battery Capacity
|48 Volt
|1.9 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-