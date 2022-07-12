In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A8 l
|Range rover sport
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.34 Cr
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|48 Volt
|-
|Charging Time
|-
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