In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A8 l
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.34 Cr
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-