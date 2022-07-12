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Audi A8 L vs Land Rover Range Rover Velar

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A8 l Range rover velar
BrandAudiLand Rover
Price₹ 1.34 Cr₹ 87.9 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage12 kmpl13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 Volt-
Engine Capacity-1997 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.34 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol
₹87.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi A8 L Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
344 bhp @ 5000-6400 rpm247 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
48 Volt-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds7.5 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph217 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.45 metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionIntegral Link suspension with air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionDouble wishbone suspension, air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19255 / 55 R20
Length
5320 mm4797 mm
Wheelbase
3128 mm2874 mm
Height
1488 mm1683 mm
Width
1945 mm2041 mm
Bootspace
505 litres513 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres82 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four ZoneYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome FinishNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
236+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,57,4901,00,25,262
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,13,00087,90,000
RTO
13,95,3009,53,500
Insurance
5,48,6902,81,262
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,30,0922,15,481

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Latest Car & Bike News

Audi A8 L stands at the very top of the sedan portfolio of Audi in India.
Audi A8 L launched in India at 1.29 crore, promises unprecedented luxury
12 Jul 2022
The latest Audi A8 L comes in two broad variants - Technology and Celebration Edition.
Audi A8 L drive review: The gentleman's luxury flagship ride
17 Oct 2022
The Audi A8 L and RS5 Sportback have been pulled off the market. Both models were full imports
Audi A8 L and RS5 Sportback discontinued in India
13 Feb 2025
The Land Rover Range Rover Velar facelift arrives in India priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
Range Rover Velar facelift launched at 94.30 lakh, deliveries to begin soon
13 Sept 2023
The Range Rover Velar Autobiography commands a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh premium over the Dynamic SE trim and packs even more premium materials and equipment
Range Rover Velar Autobiography launched in India, prices start at 84.90 lakh
17 Jul 2025
The Range Rover Velar facelift is now more accessible by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.40 lakh and retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Range Rover Velar luxury SUV gets a massive 6.40 lakh price cut in India
22 Feb 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
12 Dec 2022
The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
Range Rover 2022: First drive review
27 Nov 2022
<p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
29 Dec 2012
The sportier Audi A8 L gets a modern face courtesy an imposing front grille with generous doses of chrome.
2022 Audi A8 L: First Look
16 Jul 2022
The Audi Q7 facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.
Audi Q7 facelift launched in India: Check how different it is from its predecessor
3 Dec 2024
The 2022 Audi A8 L boasts of several high-end features as the flagship luxury sedan from the German carmaker.
Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
17 Oct 2022
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