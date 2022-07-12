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Audi A8 L vs Jaguar I-Pace

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Jaguar I-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs I-Pace Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A8 l I-pace
BrandAudiJaguar
Price₹ 1.34 Cr₹ 1.06 Cr
Range-470 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 Volt90 kwh
Charging Time--

Filters
A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.34 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
S
₹1.06 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi A8 L Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
344 bhp @ 5000-6400 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV2 Electric Motors
Battery Capacity
48 Volt-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNot Applicable
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
250 kmph200 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.45 metres6
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19255 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionIntegral Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionDouble Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19255 / 55 R19
Length
5320 mm4682
Wheelbase
3128 mm2990
Height
1488 mm1566
Width
1945 mm2139
Bootspace
505 litres505
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome FinishNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofFixed
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Fog Lights
LEDOptional
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
236+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
YesOptional
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,57,4901,10,81,065
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,13,0001,05,91,000
RTO
13,95,30054,000
Insurance
5,48,6904,35,565
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,30,0922,38,175

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