In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Jaguar I-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs I-Pace Comparison