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Audi A8 L vs Jaguar F-Type

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Jaguar F-Type, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs F-Type Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A8 l F-type
BrandAudiJaguar
Price₹ 1.34 Cr₹ 97.97 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage12 kmpl9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 Volt-
Engine Capacity-1997 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.34 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi A8 L Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Headlight
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
344 bhp @ 5000-6400 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEVTurbocharged
Battery Capacity
48 Volt-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.45 metres5.33
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionDouble wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Front Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionDouble wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19275 / 35 R19
Length
5320 mm4470
Wheelbase
3128 mm2622
Height
1488 mm1311
Width
1945 mm1923
Bootspace
505 litres509
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Seating Capacity
4 Person2
Doors
4 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres63
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four ZoneYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome Finish-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
236+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available1 Din
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,57,4901,13,39,617
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,13,00097,97,000
RTO
13,95,3009,91,034
Insurance
5,48,6903,25,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,30,0922,38,886

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