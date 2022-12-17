In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and BMW X3 M, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs X3 M Comparison