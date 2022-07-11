|Top Speed
|250 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.7 seconds
|3.3
|Engine
|2995 cc
|4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|335 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|617 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
|750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Air Conditioner
|-
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Front AC
|-
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|-
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|-
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|-
|Electronic - All
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Parking Sensors
|-
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|-
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|-
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|-
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|-
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹1,47,73,408
|₹1,93,16,272
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,29,00,000
|₹1,68,90,000
|RTO
|₹13,44,000
|₹17,43,000
|Insurance
|₹5,28,908
|₹6,82,772
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,17,538
|₹4,15,182