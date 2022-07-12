In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and BMW 8 Series, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and BMW 8 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (last recorded price) for 840i Gran Coupe. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. 8 Series: 2998 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs 8 Series Comparison