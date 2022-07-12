In 2026, when choosing between the Audi A8 L and Audi Q8 e-tron, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition, Audi Q8 e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Q8 e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs Q8 e-tron Comparison