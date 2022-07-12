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Audi A8 L vs Audi Q8

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Audi Q8, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs Q8 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A8 l Q8
BrandAudiAudi
Price₹ 1.34 Cr₹ 1.17 Cr
Range--
Mileage12 kmpl10 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 Volt-
Engine Capacity-2995 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
A8 L
Audi A8 L
Celebration Edition
₹1.34 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Q8
Audi Q8
55 TFSI quattro
₹1.17 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi A8 L Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370-4500 rpm500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
344 bhp @ 5000-6400 rpm335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEVV6 Petrol
Battery Capacity
48 Volt-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds5.6 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape
Max Speed
250 kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.45 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionFive-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air Springs
Front Suspension
Predictive Active Air SuspensionFive-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19285 / 45 R21
Length
5320 mm4995 mm
Wheelbase
3128 mm2995 mm
Height
1488 mm1705 mm
Width
1945 mm1995 mm
Bootspace
505 litres1755 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres85 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four Zone-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Chrome Finish-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
2317
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,57,4901,34,07,133
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,13,0001,17,00,000
RTO
13,95,30012,24,000
Insurance
5,48,6904,82,633
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,30,0922,88,171

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