In 2026 when choosing among the Audi A8 L and Audi Q8, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A8 L Price starts at Rs. 1.34 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition and Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro. A8 L gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A8 L vs Q8 Comparison