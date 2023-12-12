In 2023 when choosing between the Audi A6 and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2023 when choosing between the Audi A6 and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Audi A6 Price starts at Rs 54.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs 69.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base.
A6: 1984 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage.
Macan: 1984 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less