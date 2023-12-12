Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsA6 vs Macan

Audi A6 vs Porsche Macan

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi A6 and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
A6
Audi A6
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹54.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹69.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1412.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 5000 rpm241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI2.0L R4 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1022802.75
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8-
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,77,04395,03,701
Ex-Showroom Price
57,08,00083,21,000
RTO
5,77,6608,32,100
Insurance
1,90,7833,50,101
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,2162,04,271
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Excellent car packed with all stuff around all terrains in India. We feel the power under our legs and on flattening the accelerator peddle, the car just vanishes into thin air. Amazing driving experience and would like to call it a drivers car and the engine stands very obedient to the driver making the driver the king.I was also amazed by the fuel economy of around 13kmpl in spite of non-comprom...

ising performance. The interiors are just awesome and hug the person and a bit disappointed with rear-seat space as it was not comfortable for a 6ft guy to sit in the rear with the front seat adjusted to extreme back, but after all, we know that Porsche is a drivers car and not an owner so rear seating doesn't matter much. The transmission is just awesome with seamless gear shifts and paddle shifts make it a bit sporty. Overall very much happy with the drive and response of engine which comes with a power of around 250 bhp and 300nm torque.

Read More

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Porsche Macan EV's interior is a techno-powerhouse full of digital screens, augmented reality-propelled HUD etc.
    Porsche Macan EV's interior revealed, gets augmented reality HUD and three screens
    12 Dec 2023
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    Audi to bring its most powerful car next year
    21 Apr 2023
    Porsche Macan EV will be the automaker's second pure electric car, slated to launch in 2024.
    Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here
    26 Jun 2023
    The Porsche electric sports boat will be an emission-free option best suited for lakes and inland waterways while also being capable on rough seas.
    Porsche electric boat is the ultimate sports machine for wet and wild fun
    27 Jun 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
    22 Jul 2023
    The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
    2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
    15 Dec 2022
    Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
    Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
    27 Jan 2023
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    The A6 Avant e-tron has a floor-mounted 100 kWh battery that offers a claimed range of around 700 kms. Audi claims it can recharge from 5 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes
    Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept: First look
    17 Mar 2022
    View all
     