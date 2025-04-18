In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A6 Price starts at Rs. 63.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. A6: 1984 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A6 vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A6
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 63.74 Lakhs
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4