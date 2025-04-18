In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A6 Price starts at Rs. 63.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line. A6: 1984 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A6 vs GLB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A6
|Glb
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 63.74 Lakhs
|₹ 64.8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|16 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4