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Audi A6 vs Land Rover Discovery Sport

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A6 and Land Rover Discovery Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A6 Price starts at Rs. 63.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Land Rover Discovery Sport Price starts at Rs. 67.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SE R-Dynamic Diesel. A6: 1984 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Discovery Sport: 1997 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A6 vs Discovery Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A6 Discovery sport
BrandAudiLand Rover
Price₹ 63.74 Lakhs₹ 67.9 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl6.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1997 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
A6
Audi A6
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹63.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
SE R-Dynamic Diesel
₹67.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi A6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Left Side View
Grille
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 5000 rpm201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4(Mild Hybrid)
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.88.9 seconds
Driving Range
1022-
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.55.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barIntegral Multi-link with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Front Suspension
Five-link front suspension; tubular anti-roll barMacpherson Strut with Passive Anti-Roll bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18R19
Length
49394597 mm
Wheelbase
29242741 mm
Height
14571727 mm
Kerb Weight
17802087 kg
Width
18862069 mm
Bootspace
530-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7370 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips (Electronic)
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofFixed
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+12
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
Yes-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Mother-of-Pearl Beige / Black, Okapi Brown / Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,53,14379,61,542
Ex-Showroom Price
63,74,00067,90,000
RTO
6,47,8608,77,750
Insurance
2,30,7832,93,292
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,55,8981,71,124

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