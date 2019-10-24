Saved Articles

Audi A6 vs BMW X4 [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi A6 and BMW X4 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

A6
Audi A6
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹54.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X4 [2019-2023]
BMW X4 [2019-2023]
xDrive30i M Sport X
₹65.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1412.82
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 5000 rpm248 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSIB48 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1022833.3
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.86
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,77,04377,46,249
Ex-Showroom Price
57,08,00067,50,000
RTO
5,77,6607,04,000
Insurance
1,90,7832,91,749
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,2161,66,497

