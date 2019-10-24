Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Audi A6 vs BMW iX1

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi A6 and BMW iX1, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
A6
Audi A6
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹54.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iX1
BMW iX1
xDrive30 M Sport
₹66.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm494 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 5000 rpm308.43bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSIElectric
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1022-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.85.6 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,77,04370,04,633
Ex-Showroom Price
57,08,00066,90,000
RTO
5,77,66029,000
Insurance
1,90,7832,85,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,39,2161,50,556

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars