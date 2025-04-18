In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A6 and Audi Q3 Sportback, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A6 Price starts at Rs. 63.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line. A6: 1984 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A6 vs Q3 Sportback Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A6
|Q3 sportback
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 63.74 Lakhs
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|10.14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4