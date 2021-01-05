HT Auto
Audi A4 vs Volvo XC40

A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium Plus
₹42.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40
Volvo XC40
T4 R-Design
₹41.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4214.49
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm187 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
241180
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSIFour-cylinder turbo-charged Petrol engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
941782
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.38.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,04,41047,41,799
Ex-Showroom Price
43,19,00041,25,000
RTO
4,38,7604,18,830
Insurance
1,46,0501,97,469
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,05,4141,01,919
