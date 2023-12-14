Saved Articles

Audi A4 vs Volvo S90

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium Plus
₹42.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4217.86
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
241180
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI2.0L Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
941982
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.38.2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,04,41071,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
43,19,00061,90,000
RTO
4,38,7606,48,000
Insurance
1,46,0502,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,05,4141,52,792

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
    Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
    29 Sept 2023
    Volvo XC40 mild hybrid SUV was launched in India last year at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43.20 lakh ex-showroom.
    Volvo hikes XC40, XC60, S90 and XC90 mild hybrid prices. Here's why
    22 Feb 2023
    Audi A4 is the first launch in the Indian car market in 2021 - January 5 - and is looking at making a big statement in the luxury sedan space. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Audi A4 2021 first drive review: Audi says happy new year with happy 'new' car
    13 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
    Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
    22 Jul 2023
    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    Mercedes AMG A45 S is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that puts out 416 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mercedes AMG A45 S: Track test review at NATRAX
    19 Nov 2021
    Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
    Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
    27 Jan 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    2021 Audi A4: First drive review
    2021 Audi A4: First drive review
    5 Jan 2021
    View all
     