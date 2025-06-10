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Audi A4 vs Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 46.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A4 vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A4 Tiguan [2021-2025]
BrandAudiVolkswagen
Price₹ 46.41 Lakhs₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl13.54 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium
₹46.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiguan [2021-2025]
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹38.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi A4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450-4475 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl12.65 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 4475-6000 rpm187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI2.0 TSI
Driving Range
941 km759 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
241 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.39 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll BarIndependent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Front Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll BarIndependent Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17235 / 55 R18
Length
4762 mm4509 mm
Wheelbase
2819 mm2679 mm
Height
1433 mm1665 mm
Width
1847 mm1839 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
PlasticIlluminated
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on frontHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
6+8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch8 inch
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Atlas Beige with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse Trim, Black / Okapi Brown with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse TrimBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,03,52944,06,732
Ex-Showroom Price
46,41,00038,16,900
RTO
4,75,4494,10,690
Insurance
1,86,5801,78,642
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,13,99394,717
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Well kitted with cabin featuresPremium ride quality with good control over NVH levelsCapable motor

Cons

Isn't radical in terms of designCabin space is ideal only for four

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