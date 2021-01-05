|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.42
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|241
|-
|Engine Type
|2.0L I4 TFSI
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|941
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.3
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Visual display
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|₹1,05,414
|₹NaN