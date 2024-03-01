Saved Articles

Audi A4 vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2024 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

A4 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A4 Fortuner legender
BrandAudiToyota
Price₹ 42.34 Lakhs₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
A4
Audi A4
40 TFSI Premium Plus
₹42.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹43.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4214.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
241-
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
9411152 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.310.4 seconds
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,04,41051,20,481
Ex-Showroom Price
43,19,00043,66,000
RTO
4,38,7605,56,080
Insurance
1,46,0501,97,901
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,05,4141,10,059
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Well kitted with cabin featuresPremium ride quality with good control over NVH levelsCapable motor

Cons

Isn't radical in terms of designCabin space is ideal only for four

    Latest News

    Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are best-sellers in their respective segment in Indian car market.
    Toyota reports solid wholesales growth in February, Innova and Fortuner remain strong
    1 Mar 2024
    The Japanese government is considering revoking certification for specific diesel engines produced by Toyota.
    Toyota faces penalties in Japan over emissions-cheating diesel engines
    22 Feb 2024
    Toyota had temporarily halted dispatches in India following a global halt on the brand’s select diesel engines, after detection of irregularities in vehicle testing
    Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux dispatches resume in India
    10 Feb 2024
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced “Awesome New Car Delivery Solution" under which the company plans to transport new vehicles from dealer stockyards to their sales outlets on a flat-bed truck.
    Toyota launches this initiative in India to enhance customer satisfaction
    15 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
    Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
    1 Dec 2021
    Mercedes AMG A45 S is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that puts out 416 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mercedes AMG A45 S: Track test review at NATRAX
    19 Nov 2021
    2021 Audi A4: First drive review
    2021 Audi A4: First drive review
    5 Jan 2021
    Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
    Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
    25 May 2022
    View all
     