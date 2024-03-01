In 2024 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium Plus, Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. A4 vs Fortuner Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS A4 Fortuner legender Brand Audi Toyota Price ₹ 42.34 Lakhs ₹ 43.66 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 2755 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4